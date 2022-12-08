DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $26.62 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 916,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.