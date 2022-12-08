DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.52% of Deckers Outdoor worth $34,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $377.85 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $409.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $4,649,959. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

