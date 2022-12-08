DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $32.20 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $251.12 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

