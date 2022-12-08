DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $42.90 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,402 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $42,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.