easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 490 ($5.97) to GBX 415 ($5.06) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.39) to GBX 290 ($3.54) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 380 ($4.63) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.