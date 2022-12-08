Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

