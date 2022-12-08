Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 484,496 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,071,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,659,974.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.