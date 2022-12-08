Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
EWTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
