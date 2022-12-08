Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

