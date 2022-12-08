Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

EW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The company had a trading volume of 157,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,865. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.72.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

