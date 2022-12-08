Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.56.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. 234,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

