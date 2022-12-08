Enegra (EGX) Price Tops $171.47 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $171.47 or 0.00995267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $14.57 billion and $2.52 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 171.43365284 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,194,876.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

