Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.95.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.05. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 152.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.