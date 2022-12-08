Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.66. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESVIF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

