Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.43 EPS.

Envestnet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENV opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

