Enzyme Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $838,883.69 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $21.39 or 0.00124340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $43.60 million and approximately $838,883.69 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.69 or 0.30291545 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

