EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.78.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
EQB Stock Up 0.8 %
EQB stock opened at C$60.20 on Thursday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$78.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.
EQB Increases Dividend
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.