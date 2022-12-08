EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 0.8 %

EQB stock opened at C$60.20 on Thursday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$44.81 and a twelve month high of C$78.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$51.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. EQB’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.