Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84.64 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $84.64 million and $432,101.52 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00007904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00447501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00869321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00653694 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00257426 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,209,097 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

