Ergo Price Tops $1.34 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $84.74 million and $457,913.67 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,191.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00451516 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022286 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00861230 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00111183 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00650458 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00251808 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,215,253 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
