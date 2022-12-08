ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $390.76 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00021570 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $390.76 million and $27.58 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,475,255 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,471,441.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.63520915 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $32,107,091.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

