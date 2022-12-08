Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.00 million-$116.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.18 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $122.78.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,685 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

