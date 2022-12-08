Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Price Down 4%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 166,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 178,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eyenovia by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.