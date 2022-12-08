F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on February 1st

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

FCIT stock opened at GBX 909.94 ($11.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($11.62). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 871.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 524.28.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.07) per share, with a total value of £989.72 ($1,206.83).

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.