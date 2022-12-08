Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells $759,000.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

