FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $184.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

FDX opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.66. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.