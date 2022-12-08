Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.98 million and $1.46 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010606 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00047889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98793347 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $1,235,527.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

