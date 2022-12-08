Fellaz Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,121.11 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $219,121.11 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00008272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00510066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.97 or 0.30488157 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

