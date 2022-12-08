Fetch.ai Price Up 45.8% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $67.78 million and approximately $115.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005021 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

