First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.51 and traded as high as C$17.29. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 573,189 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.