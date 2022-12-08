First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.76

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.76 and traded as high as C$12.44. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 650,189 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4,216.67.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 830.00%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,027,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,586,681.12. In other news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,979.40. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.56, for a total transaction of C$125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,027,602 shares in the company, valued at C$50,586,681.12. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,344 shares of company stock valued at $841,402.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

