First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.40.
FM opened at C$31.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
