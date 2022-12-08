First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.19. 180,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 216,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.