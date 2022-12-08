Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 2,875 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %
Five9 stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five9 (FIVN)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.