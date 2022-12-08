Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 2,875 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Five9 Stock Up 0.2 %

Five9 stock opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

About Five9

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

