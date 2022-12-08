Floki Inu (FLOKI) One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $86.97 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

