Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40,479.56

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $40,479.56 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00006354 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

