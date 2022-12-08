Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $11.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

