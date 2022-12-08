freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.70

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($33.68) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on freenet from €23.00 ($24.21) to €24.00 ($25.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

