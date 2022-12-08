Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FREQ. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 332,662 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 204,263 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

