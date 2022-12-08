Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FREQ. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FREQ opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 332,662 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 204,263 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.