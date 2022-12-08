FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.08

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.08 and traded as high as $60.23. FRP shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 8,364 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $561.92 million, a PE ratio of 456.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

Institutional Trading of FRP

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 8.8% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.