Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLGT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.36.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

