Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.92. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 2,707 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. Raymond James started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

