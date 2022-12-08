Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

About Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.