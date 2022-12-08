Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Full House Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:FLL opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.
