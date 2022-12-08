Future Of Fintech Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $292,780.31 (FOF)

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Future Of Fintech has a total market cap of $811.50 million and $292,780.31 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Future Of Fintech has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Future Of Fintech token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00007185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.00 or 0.05474800 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.97 or 0.00504094 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.87 or 0.30131181 BTC.

About Future Of Fintech

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

