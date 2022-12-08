FY2023 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Electrovaya Stock Down 0.8 %

Electrovaya stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.55 million and a P/E ratio of -16.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.32.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

