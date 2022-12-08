G999 Trading Up 10.2% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, G999 has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,583.74 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024737 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005016 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

