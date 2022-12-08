Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($68.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $37.74 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Galapagos by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Galapagos by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

