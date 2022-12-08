Gaotu Techedu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of 107% compared to the average daily volume of 1,871 call options.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 103,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,472. The company has a market cap of $411.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

