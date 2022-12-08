GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Trading Down 0.9%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.34 ($41.41) and last traded at €39.52 ($41.60). Approximately 178,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.86 ($41.96).

A number of analysts have commented on G1A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €36.57 and a 200 day moving average of €35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

