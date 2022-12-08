General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.26

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.
General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD opened at $246.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.