General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.26

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $246.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.