Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.02). Approximately 59,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 92,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.16).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 674.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 651.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The firm has a market cap of £331.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

