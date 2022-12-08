GG TOKEN (GGTKN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28,439.73

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $123.86 million and $28,439.73 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09704899 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $25,400.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

